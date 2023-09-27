$100,000 Was Spent on a Replica of Bob Iger’s Office for MasterClass

According to Gizmodo, Masterclass reportedly spent $100,000 to recreate Bob Iger’s office space.
What’s Happening:
- Masterclass has been spending thousands of dollars on celebrity teaching courses, and this includes Disney CEO Bob Iger.
- The company paid a reported $100,000 to recreate Iger’s office space. With the cost of hiring, building the sets, and shooting the course, it cost roughly $850,000.
- In 2019, Iger joined Masterclass to teach "the leadership skills and strategies he used to reimagine one of the world’s most beloved brands," his Masterclass profile says. "I’ve had some great teachers and have learned many lessons. With my MasterClass, I want to give back and impart what I’ve learned throughout my career," he added.
- MasterClass producers wanted to shoot in his office, but Iger’s actual office was deemed unsuitable for filming logistics, so they decided to rebuild the office in a more spacious Disney conference room.
- Masterclass has become more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising a total of $335 million in funding in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the growth slowed down as fewer people decided to take online courses.
- In May, the company announced they would be lowering their subscription from $15 a month to $10 per month.
- "By continuing to innovate the approach to our portfolio of content and making the platform more accessible, we’re not only unlocking potential in our members, we’re enabling them to realize it," Masterclass founder and CEO David Rogier.