2024 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars Announced

Disney and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) announced the 2024 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars, representing high-achieving students from four-year institutions across the country, including many historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The scholars will receive financial support, mentorship, and internship opportunities.

What’s Happening:

Since 2015, Disney has worked with UNCF to provide a voice to diverse storytellers and innovators, building a pipeline of Black talent that will shape the future of the entertainment industry.

In 2021, Disney created the Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars program and has since expanded it to include additional financial contributions as well as extended pathways that focus on specific fields and skills that students may be interested in.

Last year, Disney incorporated new and existing scholarships into the Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars program to provide a more tailored experience to students with specific interests within the industry, including journalism, film and television, and factual entertainment.

In conjunction with Andscape, National Geographic, and FX Rhoden Fellowship: Founded in 2017, this one-year sports journalism internship with Andscape focuses on training aspiring African American journalists from HBCUs. The fellowship is named after award-winning sports columnist William C. Rhoden. National Geographic Content Scholarship Program: Founded in 2021, this program aims to foster and support the next generation of factual storytellers attending HBCUs through access, opportunity, and exposure to the National Geographic brand and its numerous content platforms. As part of the six-month program, the scholars are each paired with a National Geographic mentor as well as participate in a one-week immersive experience at the Washington, D.C. Headquarters where they will be exposed to how content is developed, produced, published, and marketed. FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship: Honoring the legacy of the legendary director and producer John Singleton, these scholarships are to encourage and empower the next generation of fearless storytellers following John’s footsteps by pursuing a career in film or television production, directing, or screenwriting. The Walt Disney Company / UNCF Enhanced Corporate Scholars Program: Along with the opportunity to apply for internships, the program also provides professional development and mentorship during students’ academic journeys.

Scholars will be awarded a renewable annual scholarship and an opportunity to apply for paid internships at The Walt Disney Company. The scholars are rising juniors and seniors pursuing a degree related to the field of entertainment including business, communications, creative writing, journalism, film/media, and science. Additional opportunities for the UNCF scholars include mentorship, professional development, career exploration workshops, and consideration for a possible full-time role with Disney upon graduation.

As a way to inspire the students and ignite their passion for storytelling, Disney also frequently provides guest speakers for UNCF events and invites UNCF scholars and staff to advanced screenings of Disney films. Several past scholars have also successfully transitioned into full-time roles within the company, starting on their own journey and building on the skills they learned during their time in the program.

The Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars program is part of the Disney Future Storytellers

You can find the full list of the 2024 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars here

What They’re Saying: