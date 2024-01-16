ABC News Has Canceled Their Upcoming Republican Primary Debate

ABC News has canceled their Republican debate in New Hampshire on Thursday due to a lack of candidate involvement.

What’s Happening:

  • WMUR and ABC News have canceled their upcoming Republican primary debate in New Hampshire.
  • The debate was set for Thursday, however three of the four candidates didn’t confirm their attendance.
  • While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed his attendance, Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the race.
  • Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stated she would only attend if former President Donald Trump attended, so both did not accept the invitations.

What They’re Saying:

  • "Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race. As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire." – ABC News Spokesperson
