ABC News Has Canceled Their Upcoming Republican Primary Debate

ABC News has canceled their Republican debate in New Hampshire on Thursday due to a lack of candidate involvement.

What’s Happening:

WMUR and ABC News have canceled

The debate was set for Thursday, however three of the four candidates didn’t confirm their attendance.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed his attendance, Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the race.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stated she would only attend if former President Donald Trump attended, so both did not accept the invitations.

What They’re Saying: