Ike Ejiochi Promoted to Correspondent at ABC News

ABC News announced that Ike Ejiochi has been promoted to correspondent, based in New York. ABC News President Kim Godwin sent a note to the News Division sharing the announcement.

What’s Happening:

Ike Ejiochi has been promoted to correspondent at ABC News.

Below is the note that ABC News President Kim Godwin sent to the News Division.

Note From Kim Godwin:

Ike has reported on a variety of stories across our programs and platforms since joining ABC News in 2021, including the Nightline special Swimming While Black , which was nominated for an Emmy and won the national Edward R. Murrow Award as a part of ABC News Radio.

special , which was nominated for an Emmy and won the national Edward R. Murrow Award as a part of ABC News Radio. Ike was instrumental in covering a number of important stories, including the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, and the deadly tornadoes in Paducah, Kentucky, in 2021.

His reporting also ignited a cultural conversation with Sean Bankhead and Laurieann Gibson, choreographers who have worked with Michael Jackson, Dixie Chicks, Beyonce and more, about rising through the ranks of dance as Black artists.

Before joining ABC News, Ike was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at WTTG in Washington, D.C., where he covered stories that ranged from the insurrection at the Capitol and Black Lives Matter protests to the impact of COVID-19.

I look forward to this exciting chapter for Ike and our entire news division as we continue to build out our team of world-class correspondents.

Please join me in congratulating Ike on his well-deserved new role. Kim”