Blackwells Lays Out AI Integration Plan To Create Disney Characters And Disney Park Features In New Video

Blackwells Capital has shared a new video, part of their upcoming investor presentation, that shares more of what they feel would help the Walt Disney Company while championing their nominations for the board.

What’s Happening:

Blackwells Capital, LLC (“Blackwells”), a shareholder of The Walt Disney Company, today released an excerpt from its upcoming investor presentation that details Blackwells’ vision for the future of technology at Disney.

In this presentation excerpt, available at www.TheFutureOfDisney.com, Blackwells offer a 5-point strategic plan to recapture lost ground and identifies current technological shortcomings at Disney, including:

This is only the latest news from Blackwells in an ongoing proxy fight that includes the Walt Disney Company and Nelson Peltz and his Trian Group to get seats on the board of the Walt Disney Company. Previously, Blackwells had also suggested that Disney spin-off their real estate assets

What They’re Saying:

Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells: “Disney should be dominating in the fields of spatial computing and AI. Few companies have the potential of Disney to synthesize these revolutionizing technologies, and relate them to consumers with the impact, and ROI, that Disney can. Spatial Computing has far more relevance to Disney than it does to either Apple or Meta, for example…Electing Leah Solivan to the board of Disney, will add considerable technological and entrepreneurial expertise, and drive greater management accountability around Disney’s adoption of transformative technologies.”