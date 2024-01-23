Blackwells Capital Suggests Their Nominees To “Add Expertise That is Demonstrably Lacking” at Disney In Preliminary Proxy Statement

Blackwells, the newest player in the drama with Nelson Peltz/Trian Group and the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors, has issued a preliminary proxy statement for Disney’s 2024 annual meeting, suggesting their board nominations will support Disney by adding expertise that they say is currently lacking.

What’s Happening:

Blackwells Capital, a shareholder of The Walt Disney Company, last week filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its nomination of three highly qualified candidates – Jessica Schell, Craig Hatkoff and Leah Solivan – for election to the board of directors of Disney (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2024 Annual Meeting”).

Shareholders are faced with three competing candidate slates at the 2024 Annual Meeting – Disney’s, Trian’s and Blackwells’. In their view, only Blackwells’ highly qualified candidates are in a position to support Disney’s transformation efforts, adding expertise that is demonstrably lacking, while making sure the Disney Board doesn’t become a forum for personal grievances and reckless behavior. Moreover, Disney’s preliminary proxy statement paints a picture of a Board focused less on transforming the Company and more on preventing contrarian viewpoints and expertise from entering the boardroom.

In listening to the views of Disney shareholders since the time of Blackwells’ first public engagement on Disney late last year, there has been an increasing desire by shareholders for additional support to Disney’s Board, provided it consists of additive expertise and constructive collaboration with existing Board members. The Disney Board has no shortage of issues to resolve, or courses to chart during this transformative time. Additional expertise should be welcomed, not brushed aside.

Blackwells Capital was founded in 2016 by Jason Aintabi, its Chief Investment Officer. Since that time, it has made investments in public securities, engaging with management and boards, both publicly and privately, to help unlock value for stakeholders, including shareholders, employees and communities. Throughout their careers, Blackwells’ principals have invested globally on behalf of leading public and private equity firms and have held operating roles and served on the boards of media, energy, technology, insurance and real estate enterprises.

What They’re Saying: