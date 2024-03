Today, Disney CEO Bob Iger will engage in a Q&A session as part of the 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. This interview comes as The Walt Disney Company is facing a pair of proxy fights and as Iger is looking to get the company back on track (while also finding a successor). All this should make for a fairly interesting event.

Follow along below as we bring you any news, insights, and tidbits to emerge from the session.