Bob Iger to Participate in Q&A at MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger is set to participate in a question-and-answer session at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.
- The MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit will be held next Wednesday, May 15.
- Iger’s question-and-answer session will be held at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET/ 6:00 a.m. PT.
- The session will be streamed live at www.disney.com/investors and a recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on the same website.
- This news comes just a day after The Walt Disney Company’s 2024 Q2 earnings call, during which Iger addressed several topics, including streaming, original films and more.
- During the call, Iger had this to say on the state of the company:
- “Looking at our company as a whole, it’s clear that the turnaround and growth initiatives we set in motion last year have continued to yield positive results. We have a number of highly anticipated theatrical releases arriving over the next few months; our television shows are resonating with audiences and critics alike; ESPN continues to break ratings records as we further its evolution into the preeminent digital sports platform; and we are turbocharging growth in our Experiences business with a number of near- and long-term strategic investments.”
