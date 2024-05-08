Bob Iger to Participate in Q&A at MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger is set to participate in a question-and-answer session at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.

The MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit will be held next Wednesday, May 15.

Iger’s question-and-answer session will be held at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET/ 6:00 a.m. PT.

The session will be streamed live at www.disney.com/investors

This news comes just a day after The Walt Disney Company’s 2024 Q2 earnings call, during which Iger addressed several topics, including streaming, original films and more.

During the call, Iger had this to say on the state of the company: “Looking at our company as a whole, it’s clear that the turnaround and growth initiatives we set in motion last year have continued to yield positive results. We have a number of highly anticipated theatrical releases arriving over the next few months; our television shows are resonating with audiences and critics alike; ESPN continues to break ratings records as we further its evolution into the preeminent digital sports platform; and we are turbocharging growth in our Experiences business with a number of near- and long-term strategic investments.”

You can catch up on all of the news from yesterday’s earnings call with our live blog