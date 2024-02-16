Disney Board Member Carolyn Everson Responds to Trian Group Criticisms

Carolyn Everson, a director on Disney’s board since 2022, appeared on CNBC earlier responding to many of Nelson Peltz’s (of the Trian Group) criticisms of the current management at the Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Carolyn Everson, a board member at the Walt Disney Company and former Meta global business group vice president, discussed current CEO Bob Iger’s performance and responded to many of Nelson Peltz’s criticisms as his proxy fight against the company is coming up.

Yesterday, Peltz and the Trian Group sent a letter to fellow Disney shareholders

Trian Group In the video, Everson responds to a criticisms from Peltz and the Trian Group that the current board is out of touch with the Disney landscape, with the current board member explaining that she has been to every Disney Park around the globe, has multiple Disney Vacation Club memberships, has taken a number of cruises aboard the Disney Cruise Line, and even got married at Walt Disney World.

She added that Bob Iger is the best fit for his current position, citing numerous changes he has made since he was reinstalled as CEO of the company in 2022.

More recent decisions, including the $1.5 Billion deal with Epic Games, also were addressed, with Everson citing generational gaps as the reason for the deal and the shifts in the multimedia landscape.

The recent sports streaming joint venture between Disney, FOX, and Warner Bros. Discovery was also brought up, with many questions arising on how it would differ from an earlier-announced ESPN flagship service, which Everson had called an “immersive digital experience” that would allow for sports betting and other content. She also emphasized that audiences see ESPN solely as a cable network, and expanded on what the ESPN also entails while referencing the new flagship service due out in 2025.

Before Disney, Carolyn Everson most recently served as President of Instacart. Prior to that role, Ms. Everson was Vice President, Global Marketing Solutions at Meta from 2011-2021. She has held additional senior leadership roles in media and technology, including as Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Global Advertising Sales, Strategy & Marketing, and as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, of MTV Networks. Prior to MTV Networks, Ms. Everson worked at PriMedia and Walt Disney Imagineering. She serves on the boards of The Coca Cola Company, Villanova University and the Humane Society of the United States. Ms. Everson has been a Director of the Company since 2022.