Post-Production and VFX Exec Christine Mansfield Joins Disney Branded Television as SVP of Post-Production and Innovation

What’s Happening:

Seasoned post-production and visual effects executive Christine Mansfield has joined Disney Branded Television (DBT) as senior vice president of Post Production and Innovation, as announced by Susette Hsiung, executive vice president of Studio Production and Network Programming Operations, Disney Branded Television, to whom she will report.

In her new role, Mansfield will oversee the post-production team that produces and supervises animated, scripted and unscripted projects, short-form multiplatform interstitials, and acquisitions for Disney Junior, Disney Channel Disney+

Throughout her extensive career in production, Mansfield has worked with major film and television studios, advertising agencies, digital content companies, e-commerce companies and more.

Most recently, Mansfield served as head of production of VFX and Animation at VisualCreatures, where she oversaw all divisions, including features, episodic, advertising and short-form for visual effects and animation.

She worked on high-profile projects such as Amazon Studios’ live-action series Citadel and Hulu Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence .

, Annapurna Pictures’ and Lionsgate’s Mansfield held prior production roles at Dose Media, Sony Pictures / Studio 8, RevZilla, and Sigma Sound Studios. Mansfield studied film and media arts at Temple University.

What They’re Saying:

“Christine is a skilled executive with a deep understanding of the evolving entertainment landscape. Her strategic vision for optimizing our post-production workflow, supported by her extensive background overseeing the production of high-profile live-action, animated and gaming content, will be invaluable as we bring exciting new shows to kids, teens, tweens and families. We are thrilled to have her on board to help drive our storytelling into the future.” Christine Mansfield: “It is an honor to join Susette Hsiung and the exceptional team at DBT led by Ayo Davis. As a lifelong Disney fan, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working alongside them as we identify new opportunities to innovate through the pipeline and help bring the magic of Disney to kids and family audiences.”