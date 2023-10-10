Disney Announces Homebuilders For Initial Phase of Cotino, A Storyliving By Disney Community

Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community coming to life in Rancho Mirage, California, has announced the initial home builders that will help construct the residences of the new community.

What’s Happening:

Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community, is announcing Shea Homes, Davidson Communities and Woodbridge Pacific Group as its first homebuilders. Each recognized for their industry experience and outstanding quality, these homebuilders will bring their passion and expertise to the Cotino community.

The Cotino community’s first phase of development includes plans for more than 300 homes and a collection of neighborhood parks. Approximately one-third of those homes will be in Longtable Park, an area specifically designated for 55+ homebuyers, with the rest open to residents of all ages.

Homebuyers will have three different single-family home collections to choose from: Cottage Collection homes will be built on sites approximately 50 feet wide Grand Collection homes will be built on sites approximately 60 or 70 feet wide Estate Collection homes will be built on sites approximately 90 feet wide and larger.

Within each home collection, a variety of floorplans will be available allowing homebuyers to select a style best suited to their needs. Entry courtyards and covered terraces will encourage flexible, indoor-outdoor living and immerse residents in the beauty of the region. Future residents can also personalize their home by working with their selected homebuilder to choose from the latest finishes and fixtures.

After selecting a home site and floorplan, homebuyers will be able to choose from a variety of elevations within distinct design collections that represent the rich history and landscape of the greater Palm Springs

National homebuilder Shea Homes has been consistently recognized for enduring quality and exceptional customer service. From contributions to iconic construction projects like the Hoover Dam and the Golden Gate Bridge, the Shea family legacy is rooted in the rich history of the American landscape. Driven by a passion for helping homebuyers build their forever home, Shea Homes has a deep understanding of the needs and preferences of today’s buyer. Working in collaboration with top California-based architects, Shea Homes is building all-new floorplans available only in the Cotino community.

Headquartered in Del Mar, California, Davidson Communities is a private boutique homebuilder that has been building homes since 1978. From the start of the planning process until the last element is in place, Davidson is dedicated to building an exceptional product with uncompromising quality.

California-based Woodbridge Pacific Group brings three decades of integrity, expertise and dedicated customer service to the Cotino community. Woodbridge Pacific Group is continually recognized for its excellence in architecture, interior design, community development and more.

Pre-sales appointments to discuss additional details including specific floorplans, home designs and pricing are anticipated to begin later this year prior to the launch of home sales in early 2024 (appointments will be subject to availability). The initial sales launch will include a very limited inventory from Shea Homes in the Cottage and Grand Collections along with some homes in the Longtable Park residences for 55+ adults. Additional home sites and builders will be introduced in phases through a thoughtful development approach as the community expands. Future phases plan to include additional single-family home sites and condominiums.

What They’re Saying:

Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses: “We’re excited to work with talented homebuilders to help us bring Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community to life. Together with the developer, we’re creating a vibrant new neighborhood infused with the magic of Disney storytelling and I can’t wait for the community’s future residents to flourish in this very special place.”