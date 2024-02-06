Craig Russell Celebrates Retirement from Walt Disney Imagineering

Craig Russell is celebrating his retirement from The Walt Disney Company. President of Walt Disney Imagineering Barbara Bouza shared on her Instagram page a post honoring that incredible career.

What’s Happening:

  • After four decades with Walt Disney Imagineering, Craig Russell is retiring.
  • In honor of him and all of his contributions, Russell was celebrated by WDI’s Barbara Bouza on Instagram.
  • Photos also seem to show a special reception and toast to Russell to see him off.

  • President of Walt Disney Imagineering Barbara Bouza's post on Instagram reads, “Thank you to Craig Russell for his remarkable career spanning four decades with Walt Disney Imagineering. He is a people-first leader, mentor, friend and protector of the culture. Craig has been a driving force behind some of the most extraordinary projects at Imagineering! Congratulations Craig.”

