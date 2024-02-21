The Hollywood Reporter Details Dana Walden’s Rise to Top of Potential Disney CEO Succession List

A new article from The Hollywood Reporter claims that Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, is currently the leading contender to take over from Bob Iger as the company’s CEO.
What’s Happening:
- The article begins by telling the story of the Disney executives at the White House Correspondents Dinner last year, and how Walden managed some stressful situations.
- To some Disney execs, the party disaster was emblematic of ABC News chief Kim Godwin’s at-times rocky tenure managing the news division.
- Godwin had previously received a stay of execution from her boss, Walden, who threatened to give her an additional manager, Debra OConnell. At that time, Godwin was able to convince Walden to give her a second shot at the role.
- The clock had run out by February 12th, when Walden made the decision to elevate OConnell as the president of a newly created division that would include ABC News and the company’s local stations.
- There would be no negotiating and no time for the story to leak. It was a stealth move led by Walden, in keeping with Disney’s style of handling difficult personnel matters.
- Executives who were present for the announcement were reportedly “stupefied.”
- While Godwin is sticking around with a two-year extension on a contract that was previously for three years, it was clear to everyone that she had been layered.
- Godwin had asked for a quote from Walden in the news release praising her leadership, two people familiar with the matter say. Walden declined.
- OConnell, a former ad sales executive who has been with Disney for 26 years, now has the unenviable task of overseeing a legacy and declining linear TV business that Iger just months ago proposed selling.
- While it’s clear that ABC News, which makes up a small fraction of Disney’s bottom line, would not be a factor in Walden getting Iger’s job that she so clearly desires, several more Godwin gaffes and controversies could’ve hurt her chances.
- While the job appears to be Walden’s to lose, there is some internal competition. James Pitaro, the ESPN chairman with a background in digital media, is in the mix, as is Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney entertainment.
- Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Experiences who has a loyal following at Disney and received a $60 billion vote of confidence by way of Iger’s investment in the parks division, is seen as a rival to Walden.