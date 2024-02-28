Danyel Mendoza Promoted to Vice President, Programming Strategy & Content Planning for Disney Branded Networks

Longtime Disney multiplatform kids programming executive Danyel Mendoza has been promoted to vice president, Programming Strategy & Content Planning for Disney branded networks: Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

What’s Happening:

This expands Mendoza’s purview to oversee both linear and nonlinear platforms, and aligns linear and nonlinear planning and strategy teams into one team.

She will also work closely with the DTC Programming teams on migrating content from branded networks to Disney+ Hulu

Mendoza will continue reporting to Christian Drobnyk, executive vice president, Programming FX Freeform

Mendoza is a 27-year veteran of Disney who worked her way up from senior manager in Broadcast Services to serving as a director focused on multiplatform programming strategies for TV everywhere, video on demand and YouTube.

Most recently, Mendoza was the director of Multiplatform Programming Strategy & Content Planning for Disney Channels and National Geographic where she was responsible for directing brand, content and platform strategies across nonlinear for Disney’s kids television networks and helped strategize the relaunch of National Geographic kids YouTube.

She also implemented a short-form strategy for YouTube of original anthology shorts from Television Animation that has driven year-over-year growth in views, watch time and uniques.

What They’re Saying:

Christian Drobnyk: “Danyel has exceptional expertise in our kid-targeted content, platforms and franchise business, and is a true team player working collaboratively across the company to develop, launch and grow key multi-platform priorities.”