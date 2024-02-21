The Walt Disney Company Announces 2024 Disney Accelerator Participants

Today, The Walt Disney Company announced the five companies participating in the 10th year of Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world.

What’s Happening:

These companies are focused on exploring how emerging technologies can be used as tools to foster human creativity and imagination and help shape the future of media and technology.

The companies selected to participate in the 2024 Disney Accelerator program are: AudioShake : AudioShake is an audio technology company that uses AI to separate the layers of recorded sound in order to make audio interactive, editable, and customizable. ElevenLabs : ElevenLabs is a voice AI research and deployment company that creates realistic, versatile, and contextually aware AI audio. Nuro : Nuro is an autonomous vehicle company that builds custom, electric, zero-occupant vehicles for the delivery of goods. PrometheanAI : PrometheanAI is a company that provides a suite of tools for virtual world creation and digital asset management using natural language prompts. StatusPro : StatusPro is an immersive entertainment company that leverages virtual and augmented reality to create first-person sports gaming experiences.

For 100 years, Disney has continuously invented, built, and utilized technologies in service of stories and experiences. The companies in the 2024 Disney Accelerator share in Disney’s commitment to exploring the benefits that artificial intelligence may offer to enable human imagination and creativity in a responsible and ethical way.

Since 2014, the Disney Accelerator has connected more than 60 global companies, including innovators like Epic Games, Kahoot!, Illumix and Inworld, with the creativity, imagination, and expertise of Disney.

Over the course of the program, each participant company receives guidance from Disney’s senior leadership team.

The 2024 Disney Accelerator program will conclude with a Demo Day in the spring at The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, CA.

For more information on the 2024 Disney Accelerator program, visit DisneyAccelerator.com

What They’re Saying: