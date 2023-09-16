Disney CIO Diane Jurgens Leaves the Company After 3 Years

Diane Jurgens, Chief Information Officer of The Walt Disney Company, has left Disney after three years in the role, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Jurgens is the second Disney executive to leave the company in a matter of months after former CFO Christine McCarthy left the company

Jurgens joined Disney in 2020, while Bob Chapek was still CEO, and was responsible for Disney’s enterprise technology organization globally.

Jurgens was hired by McCarthy, according to sources close to the situation.

Jurgens sent a farewell email to colleagues in late August, which read: “As you can imagine, it was a hard decision. This company is a special place and working with this team has been a highlight of my career.”

The email went on to explain she was leaving Disney “to pursue new adventures.”

This is just the latest move as Disney CEO Bob Iger continues to dismantle elements of Chapek’s regime, which also included the departure of Kareem Daniel, who oversaw Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

McCarthy’s exit followed that, and her temporary replacement, Kevin Lansberry, shared a memo on August 31st explaining that Diane Arnold, a senior vice president for core systems and platforms, would serve at the interim leader of enterprise technology while the company searches for a new Chief Information Officer.