Disney Brings Characters and Toys to Children’s Hospitals Nationwide for Halloween

This Halloween season, The Walt Disney Company collaborated with the non-profit Starlight Children’s Foundation to deliver Disney-themed costumes, wheelchair covers, toys, and books to children’s hospitals nationwide. To celebrate the delivery, pediatric patients at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware in Wilmington were treated to a fun-filled day of films, costumes, and a chance to meet Mickey Mouse himself.

What’s Happening:

The Disney-themed Starlight delivery

From superheroes to princesses, pediatric patients were able to embrace the power of play and partake in a normal childhood experience from the safety of the hospital.

For more than 20 years, The Walt Disney Company and Starlight Children’s Foundation have been teaming up to bring Disney stories and characters to over 800 children’s hospitals and pediatric places of care throughout the United States.

Hospitals receive Disney-themed Starlight hospital gowns and pants, toy deliveries and care packages, as well as complimentary Disney+

While play is a natural and essential part of childhood, it can be a powerful tool in promoting healing and recovery. With resources like toy deliveries provided by Disney, Child Life Specialists and clinicians use play to help young patients process their emotions, develop coping skills, and express themselves in a safe and supportive environment. And most importantly, it delivers joy and comfort to young patients and their families when it’s needed most.

