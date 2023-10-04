Disney’s In-House VFX Artists Vote Unanimously to Unionize

Following the vote from Marvel Studios’ VFX workers to unionize, Walt Disney Pictures’ in-house VFX artists have also unanimously voted to unionize, according to TheWrap.

What’s Happening:

In a 13-0 vote, Walt Disney Pictures’ in-house VFX workers voted unanimously to unionize in a labor board election this week.

They join the visual effects artists at Marvel Studios as only the second dedicated VFX unit to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

These in-house artists have worked on some of Disney’s recent live-action adaptations, such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid Snow White

and The unionizing workers are demanding fair compensation for all hours worked, adequate health care, retirement benefits and more generally, the same rights and protections afforded to their unionized coworkers who are already represented by IATSE.

What They’re Saying: