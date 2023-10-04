Disney’s In-House VFX Artists Vote Unanimously to Unionize

Following the vote from Marvel Studios’ VFX workers to unionize, Walt Disney Pictures’ in-house VFX artists have also unanimously voted to unionize, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- In a 13-0 vote, Walt Disney Pictures’ in-house VFX workers voted unanimously to unionize in a labor board election this week.
- They join the visual effects artists at Marvel Studios as only the second dedicated VFX unit to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).
- These in-house artists have worked on some of Disney’s recent live-action adaptations, such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid, as well as the upcoming Snow White.
- The unionizing workers are demanding fair compensation for all hours worked, adequate health care, retirement benefits and more generally, the same rights and protections afforded to their unionized coworkers who are already represented by IATSE.
What They’re Saying:
- Mack Robinson, a VFX senior coordinator, remarked on the historic nature of the vote, saying: “For so long we’ve wanted the same protections as everyone else, but there was no hope in sight. Winning this election was a long fight, but I’m proud to say it’s been won by each and every VFX worker wanting a brighter, sustainable future.”
- IATSE VFX organizer Mark Patch: “Today’s unanimous victory shows that VFX workers everywhere have a clear path to winning a meaningful say about their working conditions and quality of life. We’ll be continuing our work to win a great contract, but we need to bring every studio and vendor in line to bring those union standards to all VFX workers.”
- IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb: “These workers’ collective action against the status quo represents a seismic shift in this critical moment in our industry. This unanimous vote sends a clear message that the demands of VFX workers for dignity, respect and fairness must be heard.”