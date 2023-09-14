Marvel’s Visual Effects Workers Voted Unanimously to Unionize With International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees

According to Variety, Marvel Studios’ visual effects workers voted unanimously in favor of unionizing with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board.

What’s Happening:

This makes history as the first time a unit of VFX workers has unionized with IATSE.

Initially, Marvel Studios workers filed for the election on August 7, and the votes were cast between August 21 and September 11.

When the votes were counted on September 12, all were in favor of unionizing with IATSE without a single vote against it.

Next, the union needs to engage in collective bargaining negotiations with executives at Marvel Studios to address the workers' needs. There has been no negotiation date scheduled as of yet.

