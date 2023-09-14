Marvel’s Visual Effects Workers Voted Unanimously to Unionize With International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees

According to Variety, Marvel Studios’ visual effects workers voted unanimously in favor of unionizing with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board.
What’s Happening:
- It was announced on Wednesday that Marvel Studios’ visual effects workers voted unanimously in favor of unionizing with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board.
- This makes history as the first time a unit of VFX workers has unionized with IATSE.
- Initially, Marvel Studios workers filed for the election on August 7, and the votes were cast between August 21 and September 11.
- When the votes were counted on September 12, all were in favor of unionizing with IATSE without a single vote against it.
- Next, the union needs to engage in collective bargaining negotiations with executives at Marvel Studios to address the workers' needs. There has been no negotiation date scheduled as of yet.
What They're Saying:
- "Today, VFX workers at Marvel Studios spoke with a unanimous, collective voice, demanding fair pay for the hours they work, healthcare, a safe and sustainable working environment, and respect for the work they do," Mark Patch, VFX organizer for IATSE, said in a statement. "There could be no stronger statement highlighting the overwhelming need for us to continue our work and bring union protections and standards to all VFX workers across the industry. And there could be no stronger example of the courage and solidarity of these workers than each and every one of them declaring ‘union YES!'"
- "This is historic and I’m glad to be part of it," Thomas Barnard, VFX coordinator at Marvel, said in a statement. "Not only will this radically change the game by increasing the quality of storytelling through our work, it’s also a huge step forward for taking care of the unsung individuals who helped to build the industry."
- "Today’s count demonstrates the unprecedented demand for unionization across new sectors of the entertainment industry is very real," IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said. "To these VFX workers, I congratulate you on your historic victory. Your bravery, determination, and unity are a beacon for workers not just in VFX, not just in entertainment, but workers in every industry across this country and beyond. You will enter negotiations with Marvel and Disney with the full backing and support of our 170,000 strong alliance. Your fight is our fight."