Disney Legend Josh Gad Shows Support for Bob Iger

Singer, actor, and Disney Legend Josh Gad shared a post on his Instagram page in support of Bob Iger.

What’s Happening:

Josh Gad is a Tony Award-nominated and Grammy-winning actor and singer who became a Disney Legend in 2022.

He shared a post on his Instagram page in support CEO Bob Iger.

Statement From Josh Gad:

“What this man has done and continues to do for the Disney Company is unprecedented since the days of Walt himself dreamed the impossible into life.

I am fortunate to have seen some of the plans Bob Iger and his incredible team have in store for the future and that future could not be in better hands.

Fellow shareholders, join me in supporting Bob and his entire @disney team by voting for them today. Don’t leave magic to people who only understand it as dollars and cents.”