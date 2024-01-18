Disney Officially Names Carol Turner Head of Production for Disney Entertainment Television

Disney has officially named former ABC Signature EVP Production and Post-Production Carol Turner the new head of Production for Disney Entertainment Television, according to Deadline.

Turner has held the role since last spring as part of the consolidation of production operations across Disney TV Studios, Hulu Freeform FX

Her role has now been further expanded and formalized and she now oversees physical production and backlot functions for both the studios and platforms including 20th Television, ABC Signature, ABC Entertainment, FX Productions, Disney+

Some of the show’s Turner now oversees include: 9-1-1 (ABC) Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) High Potential (ABC) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) American Sports Story (FX) Tracker (CBS) And many others

Before she joined ABC Signature, Turner served as EVP of Physical Production at Skydance, the first director of Production for International Originals at Netflix and SVP of Production and VP of Production, overseeing Scripted and Unscripted Series at BBC Worldwide Production.

With Turner moving up, ABC Signature’s John Ziffren fills the role of EVP of Production and Post-Production.

Ziffren has been at ABC Signature since 2015. Prior to that, he worked at 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Family.

What they’re saying: