Disney Earns Perfect Score in HRC Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index

The Walt Disney Company has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.
What’s Happening:
- Building on its legacy of workplace inclusion and support for the broader LGBTQIA+ community, The Walt Disney Company received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.
- Disney’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned the designation as an Equity 100 Award winner.
- Disney first achieved a perfect score in 2007 and has received a 100-percent rating ever since.
- The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
- Workplace Protections
- Inclusive Benefits
- Internal Training and Inclusive Culture
- Corporate Social Responsibility
- Two new elements of the CEI’s criteria focus on companies adopting gender transition guidelines with supportive policies and documentation guidance, and workplace policies that provide a safe and affirming experience for transgender and non-binary workers.
- In the last decade, Disney has championed LGBTQIA+ communities and families through charitable grants and program support to organizations serving the LGBTQIA+ community; advanced programs, policies, and resources to build a culture of belonging for LGBTQIA+ employees; and infused content and experiences with more, rich LGBTQIA+ stories.
- Through employee service and company donations, Disney is a longtime supporter of organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community and work toward equality, including Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, the Trevor Project, Family Equality, GLAAD, and the HRC.
What They’re Saying:
- Tinisha Agramonte, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “Creating workplaces where employees can be their authentic selves is one of our most important aims toward inclusion. As an avid and long-standing champion of LGBTQIA+ communities, families and fans, Disney continues to deepen our support through emblematic content, community advocacy, and inclusion in the workplace and beyond.”
- RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Workplace Equality: “For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion.”