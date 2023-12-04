Disney Earns Perfect Score in HRC Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index

The Walt Disney Company has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.

Disney’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned the designation as an Equity 100 Award winner.

Disney first achieved a perfect score in 2007 and has received a 100-percent rating ever since.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Workplace Protections Inclusive Benefits Internal Training and Inclusive Culture Corporate Social Responsibility

Two new elements of the CEI’s criteria focus on companies adopting gender transition guidelines with supportive policies and documentation guidance, and workplace policies that provide a safe and affirming experience for transgender and non-binary workers.

In the last decade, Disney has championed LGBTQIA+ communities and families through charitable grants and program support to organizations serving the LGBTQIA+ community; advanced programs, policies, and resources to build a culture of belonging for LGBTQIA+ employees; and infused content and experiences with more, rich LGBTQIA+ stories.

Through employee service and company donations, Disney is a longtime supporter of organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community and work toward equality, including Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, the Trevor Project, Family Equality, GLAAD, and the HRC.

