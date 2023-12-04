Disney Earns Perfect Score in HRC Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index

The Walt Disney Company has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.

What’s Happening:

  • Building on its legacy of workplace inclusion and support for the broader LGBTQIA+ community, The Walt Disney Company received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.
  • Disney’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned the designation as an Equity 100 Award winner.
  • Disney first achieved a perfect score in 2007 and has received a 100-percent rating ever since.
  • The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
    • Workplace Protections
    • Inclusive Benefits
    • Internal Training and Inclusive Culture
    • Corporate Social Responsibility
  • Two new elements of the CEI’s criteria focus on companies adopting gender transition guidelines with supportive policies and documentation guidance, and workplace policies that provide a safe and affirming experience for transgender and non-binary workers.
  • In the last decade, Disney has championed LGBTQIA+ communities and families through charitable grants and program support to organizations serving the LGBTQIA+ community; advanced programs, policies, and resources to build a culture of belonging for LGBTQIA+ employees; and infused content and experiences with more, rich LGBTQIA+ stories.
  • Through employee service and company donations, Disney is a longtime supporter of organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community and work toward equality, including Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, the Trevor Project, Family Equality, GLAAD, and the HRC.

What They’re Saying:

  • Tinisha Agramonte, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “Creating workplaces where employees can be their authentic selves is one of our most important aims toward inclusion. As an avid and long-standing champion of LGBTQIA+ communities, families and fans, Disney continues to deepen our support through emblematic content, community advocacy, and inclusion in the workplace and beyond.”
  • RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Workplace Equality: “For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion.”
