Disney Promotes Lylle Breier to EVP, Marketing Partnerships and Special Events

Disney has promoted Lylle Breier to EVP, Marketing Partnerships and Special Events, according to Deadline.
- In her new role, Breier will oversee global studio marketing and enterprise corporate functions as well as various duties central to the company’s growth and engagement strategies.
- She will also be responsible for driving marketing partnerships for both feature films and streaming releases, including multi-platform brand campaigns, creative content production, event sponsorships and product placement for:
- Breier began her Disney career at Walt Disney Studios as an intern while studying at UCLA.
- She most recently served as SVP, Global Marketing Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy and Special Events.
- Throughout her time at Disney, Breier helped drive The Walt Disney Studios’ participation at fan celebrations like Star Wars Celebration, Comic-Con events, and D23 Expo.
- She also played a role in launching major franchises through innovative partnerships, world premieres and promotional events.
What they’re saying:
- Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company and President, Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios and Disney+: “Whether securing multi-platform partnerships or pulling off large-scale events across the globe, Lylle has been at the center of some the industry’s most elaborate, memorable and successful programs,. Her ability to create and drive exceptional experiences and foster enduring connections is a testament to all that she’s achieved and what’s yet to come and I couldn’t be more thrilled to congratulate her on this promotion.”
- Lylle Breier: “At the heart of all the remarkable things we accomplish is my extraordinary team, who are without question the best in the industry. I’m incredibly grateful for the fans who inspire us to push new boundaries, and the leadership team – Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, and Asad Ayaz – who continually support and champion our efforts.”