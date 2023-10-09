Disney Promotes Lylle Breier to EVP, Marketing Partnerships and Special Events

Disney has promoted Lylle Breier to EVP, Marketing Partnerships and Special Events, according to Deadline.

In her new role, Breier will oversee global studio marketing and enterprise corporate functions as well as various duties central to the company’s growth and engagement strategies.

She will also be responsible for driving marketing partnerships for both feature films and streaming releases, including multi-platform brand campaigns, creative content production, event sponsorships and product placement for: Disney Live Action Walt Disney Animation Studios Pixar Animation Studios Marvel Lucasfilm 20th Century Studios Disney+

Breier began her Disney career at Walt Disney Studios as an intern while studying at UCLA.

She most recently served as SVP, Global Marketing Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy and Special Events.

Throughout her time at Disney, Breier helped drive The Walt Disney Studios’ participation at fan celebrations like Star Wars

She also played a role in launching major franchises through innovative partnerships, world premieres and promotional events.

What they’re saying: