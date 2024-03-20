Disney Real-Time Ad Exchange Adds More Advanced Offerings for Advertisers with Platforms Run by Google and The Trade Desk

According to Deadline, Disney is rolling out more advanced offerings for streaming advertisers with platforms run by Google and The Trade Desk.

What’s Happening:

In the expansion of the Disney Real-Time Ad Exchange, they are adding more advanced offerings for streaming advertisers with platforms run by Google and The Trade Desk.

DRAX Direct aims to streamline the process with buying ads on Disney+ Hulu

Jamie Power, SVP, Addressable Sales, Disney Advertising, stated, “Disney’s goal is to empower advertisers to transact with the freedom and flexibility that best suits their business needs. Years ago, we committed to a vision and strategy of delivering 50% of our advertising in an addressable and automated way. Owning our own technology stack allows us to build a direct path between our premium inventory and the leading media buying platforms in the industry, simplifying the way ads are bought and sold on Disney, while delivering greater effectiveness for our clients.”

DRAX Direct will offer greater control as well as flexibility for advertisers.

Disney’s Real-Time Ad Exchange launched in March of 2021 as part of Disney's advertising technology platform.

What They’re Saying:

Stephen Yap, Managing Director Americas, Google Marketing Platform: “For over a decade, Google and Disney have collaborated on industry-leading ad innovations that drive results for customers. We are excited to expand on this relationship to bring Display & Video 360 demand to DRAX, providing our advertisers with a new way to directly purchase Disney’s high-quality CTV inventory and reach their audience with privacy-forward solutions”

“For over a decade, Google and Disney have collaborated on industry-leading ad innovations that drive results for customers. We are excited to expand on this relationship to bring Display & Video 360 demand to DRAX, providing our advertisers with a new way to directly purchase Disney’s high-quality CTV inventory and reach their audience with privacy-forward solutions” Will Doherty, VP, Inventory Development, The Trade Desk: “Expanding our partnership with Disney Advertising underscores a shared vision to maximize the value of relevant advertising, especially at a moment when the industry needs it the most. We set up the building blocks when we forged our collaboration to create a new identity fabric for the open internet through Unified ID 2.0 interoperability with Disney’s Audience Graph. We’re continuing to innovate together by creating a custom integration between our OpenPath technology and DRAX in service of advertisers and to help drive transparency in digital media buying, as we navigate an increasingly complicated digital landscape.”