Disney Settles Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

A lawsuit against Disney concerning an unlawful termination has been settled.

What’s Happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter reports that Disney has settled with Shanan Guinn, a former senior vice president of business communications at BP.
  • Guinn had previously sued Disney for a breach of contract.
  • In the case, she alleged she was offered a position as the head of the corporate affairs department under ex-CEO Chapek.
  • When Guinn’s recruiter was terminated as a part of personnel changes amidst Disney’s dissent over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, her offer was rescinded.
  • Disney and Guinn settled out of court with the agreement not released.

