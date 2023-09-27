$DIS Falls to Yet Another 52-Week Low, Getting Close to $79

The Walt Disney Company’s stock has hit another 52-week low this morning, as $DIS threatens to fall below $79.
What’s Happening:
- Today, September 27th, $DIS fell to another new intra-trading day 52-week low of $79.22 (as of 1:45 p.m. ET).
- This goes below the previous 52-week low of $79.75 hit earlier this month on September 7th.
- In contrast, the company’s 52-week high is currently $118.18.
- While it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly is dragging share prices down, it is possible that the end of the WGA Strike may have something to do with it, as film & TV productions are expected to ramp back up in the coming weeks.
- However, as of 1 p.m. ET, NBC Universal parent company Comcast is currently up 0.42% for the day and Warner Bros. Discovery is up 1.82%.
- The S&P 500 is currently down, albeit by 0.37% compared to 0.86% for Disney.