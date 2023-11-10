TikTok and Disney Partnership Sees Incredible Levels Of Engagement With Millions of New Followers and Billions of #Disney100 Views

Last month, Tik Tok and Disney launched a partnership, unveiling a Disney100 Hub, which has already seen incredible levels of engagement across over 40 Disney Brands.

What’s Happening:

On October 16, TikTok and Disney launched a brand new partnership with the unveiling of the Disney100 hub—a first-of-its-kind experience featuring exclusive content, a series of interactive Disney-themed challenges and games, and exclusive music and sounds.

Additionally, Disney joined TikTok's Pulse Premiere advertising offering.

In just a few weeks, the company has seen incredible engagement across Disney brands like ESPN, and on entertainment challenges, experiences, music, and more.

Early insights from the Disney100 hub showcase the success of the program, as well as reveal the unexpected community behaviors, like a vibrant trading ecosystem within comments and trends the partnership ushered in – expanding both brands' expectations.

And for just a few more days, Disney fans can still get in on the fun, securing final character cards and earning Profile Frames which will be active through December 13th.

The partnership has seen approximately 172M new followers across all 47 Disney accounts, with ESPN now the most followed Brand on TikTok with 44.1M followers.

As of press time, there are over 7.2 Billion video views with the #Disney100 so far, with 18B character cards earned.

In terms of sounds, over 5 million creations have been made with “This Wish,” which was originally uploaded on October 18th, and over 2.5B views on the sound have occurred. A week later, Disney uploaded “This is the Thanks I Get?!”, which itself has over 3 million creations, and 603M views on the sound.

What They’re Saying:

Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “The Disney100 collaboration with TikTok allowed us the opportunity to expand our community, reach our core fans, encourage creativity, inspire storytelling, and engage audiences with our timeless stories and characters through unique interactives. The excitement and engagement around this first-of-its-kind hub speaks to the power of TikTok and Disney’s ability to entertain by creating memories and bringing magic into the lives of everyone around the world.”