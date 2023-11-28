ESPN and The V Foundation Announce the 17th Annual V Week for Cancer Research

ESPN and The V Foundation have announced the 17th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, starting today, November 28 and continuing through December 10.

What’s Happening:

As part of ESPN’s continued commitment to fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, ESPN’s 17th Annual V Week for Cancer Research will begin on GivingTuesday, Nov. 28, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 10.

ESPN will drive awareness for the V Foundation and the legacy of Jim Valvano throughout its programming across platforms to encourage donations to fund life-saving cancer research.

One hundred percent of all funds raised by ESPN will be directed to cancer research.

To date, ESPN has helped raise nearly $200 million for the V Foundation in the fight to end cancer.

This year’s V Week will feature an array of storytelling around cancer research, survivorship and highlight iconic speeches on the importance of cancer research from Valvano, Dick Vitale, Robin Roberts and Stuart Scott.

ESPN Radio will host a day-long takeover across its programming on GivingTuesday with simulcasts on ESPN2, with guests joining Unsportsmanlike (6 – 10 a.m. ET), Greeny (10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET), Carlin vs. Joe (12 – 3 p.m. ET), Freddie and Harry (4 – 7 p.m. ET), Amber and Ian (7 – 10 p.m. ET) and GameNight (10 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET) to share their uplifting stories of hope and support in the fight against cancer.

V Week also will feature a crossover with Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) – a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation – to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

The NHL will have a league-wide moment across its games and its social media platforms paying tribute to HFC Month on Nov. 30, with the New York Islanders facing the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ Hulu

Additionally, ESPN will highlight HFC on Nov. 28, when the Philadelphia Flyers host their HFC Night against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Today, there are 18.1 million cancer survivors living in the United States, and that number is expected to be 22.5 million by 2032.

The V Foundation awards 100% of its direct donations to cancer research and programs and has proudly awarded over $353 million in grants nationwide for cutting-edge cancer research.

Viewers can join the fight through a variety of initiatives throughout the 2023 V Week Campaign (Nov. 28 – Dec. 10), including:

Entire V Week: Throughout V Week, fans will hear the familiar song, “ Stronger Than You Know

GivingTuesday (Nov. 28): ESPN and the V Foundation will promote the importance of joining the fight to accelerate Victory Over Cancer by further supporting the V Foundation’s funding of the best and brightest cancer rese archer v.org/donate

The ESPN Roadblock (Nov. 29): The Roadblock is a 15-minute special that features the timeless Jim Valvano 1993 ESPY speech as well as a tribute to his legacy and the impact of the V Foundation. Jamie Valvano, Robin Roberts, Dick Vitale and others reflect on Jim’s legacy and how it has impacted their lives and the lives of so many others. The Roadblock runs from 7-7:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 29 across nearly all ESPN networks and platforms.

Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 30): Earlier this year, the NHLPA, NHL and the V Foundation announced a strategic collaboration for the HFC initiative

Stuart Scott Fight Like Hell Night (Dec. 2): UFC is dedicating its fight on Dec. 2 to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. Scott had a strong connection to mixed martial arts and trained during his treatments. Fight Like Hell Night will feature Stuart Scott-related content and personal cancer stories from the UFC community. UFC also will donate to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation.

The 29th Annual Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 3 and 5): This year, more teams than ever before will be featured within the women’s and men’s Jimmy V Classics on ESPN platforms. On Dec. 3, three women’s games will take place on campus sites, which are, No. 1 South Carolina at Duke at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Boo-Yah: A Celebration of Stuart Scott (Dec. 4): In New York City, the V Foundation will host this signature event as a tribute to the late Stuart Scott. Funds raised at the event will benefit the Stuart Scott Fund dedicated to tackling racial disparities in cancer outcomes. The fund has raised nearly $16 million to date. Tickets are available at v.org

My Cause, My Cleats (Dec. 3): In conjunction with the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative, Josh Paschal of the Detroit Lions will dedicate his cleats to the V Foundation to show his passion for cancer research. Pascal has been a supporter of the V Foundation since his diagnosis at the University of Kentucky.

World Champions Cup (Dec. 7-10): The World Champions Cup is a first of its kind three-team, three-day stroke play golf tournament played at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, FL, that will bring major champions, Hall of Famers and legends of the game together each representing Team International, Team Europe and Team USA. A few notable competitors include: Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, and more. Coverage of the tournament will include feature stories, integrations and fundraising elements for the V Foundation. For more information go to WorldChampionsCup.com

The V Foundation holds 12 consecutive 4-star (highest) ratings from Charity Navigator, America’s largest evaluator of charities, and is among the top 2% of all charities evaluated. The V Foundation also is a GuideStar Platinum Transparency rated charity.

For more information, visit the V Foundation’s website at v.org

The site amplifies the stories of impact of cancer research, the people leading this work and cancer thrivers who have benefitted from research to make progress towards the V Foundation’s vision of Victory Over Cancer.

Direct donations can be made at v.org/donate

What They're Saying: