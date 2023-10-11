ESPN’s Barry Melrose Retires After Being Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

According to ESPN, former NHL coach and player Barry Melrose has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and is retiring.

What’s Happening:

Former NHL coach and player Barry Melrose has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and is retiring.

"I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next," Melrose, 67, said in a statement.

"I'm beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I'll now be cheering for you from the stands."

Before he joined ESPN in 1996, Melrose was the coach of the Wayne Gretzky-led Los Angeles Kings. He led them to the Stanley Cup Final in the first of his three seasons.

In 2008, he stepped away from the network to return to the bench and coach the Tampa Bay Lightning for 16 games.

Melrose had an 84-108-29 record as a head coach.

Hockey fans worldwide loved him as the studio analyst for ESPN.

Often, he worked alongside Steve Levy and John Buccigross on ESPN's hockey coverage. This includes coverage of the All-Star Games, the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Stanley Cup Final.

What They're Saying: