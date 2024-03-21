Former President of Walt Disney Imagineering Bob Weis Shows Support for Bob Iger

Bob Weis shared on his Instagram post how he is in support of Bob Iger.

Bob Weis is the former president of Walt Disney Imagineering. He was an Imagineer over a forty-year span, from 1980 to 2023.

Statement From Bob Weis:

“I have been in this business for almost four decades. Bob Iger is a mentor and guiding North Star for me.

Disney exists because of a synergy between story and art and place making and experience and quality. Weave those together and they form a successful business plan, because people have a high expectation, and an emotional connection that needs to be respected, fostered and expanded.

As Walt himself said, “we keep moving forward.” Bob Iger has kept us moving forward by investing in talent and ideas, respecting the past but insisting on an innovative future, and being willing to experiment even when the odds sometimes look tough.

Without this level of leadership grounded in storytelling, experience, art, talent recognition and moving ahead, it’s a rudderless ship; enormous potential with no ability to steer. I was grateful for each meeting I had with Bob, however challenging he might have been with us, and I remain grateful the company I care so much about continues under his steady hand. He makes it look easy—but no one should make the mistake of thinking it is.”