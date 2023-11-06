The Walt Disney Company Names Hugh Johnston As Senior Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

The Walt Disney Company has named Pepsi’s Hugh Johnston as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

What’s Happening:

Hugh F. Johnston has been named Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company effective December 4, as announced today by Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer. Johnston is Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of PepsiCo, where he has held numerous leadership positions during a highly successful 34-year career with the multinational food and beverage giant.

As Disney’s Chief Financial Officer, Johnston will report directly to Iger and will lead the company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, global security, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury.

Johnston joined PepsiCo in 1987, and has held a variety of roles, including Executive Vice President, Global Operations, PepsiCo; President, Pepsi-Cola North America; Senior Vice President, Transformation, PepsiCo; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, PepsiCo Beverages and Foods; and Senior Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions, PepsiCo. Johnston also served as Vice President, Retail at Merck & Co. from 1999 until 2002, when he rejoined PepsiCo.

Johnston was named CFO of PepsiCo in 2010 and has been responsible for providing strategic financial leadership for PepsiCo, including ensuring the company’s strategy creates shareholder value, communicating the company’s strategies and performance to investors, and implementing a capital structure, financial processes and controls to support the company’s growth and return on investment goals.

Johnston currently serves as a member of the board and chair of the audit committee of Microsoft Corp., and as a member of the board and chair of the audit committee of HCA Healthcare. He is also a director for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a leading global economic think tank.

Johnston holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

