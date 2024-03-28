IAAPA Announces Eryka Washington Perry as Director of Global Communications

IAAPA has announced that Eryka Washington Perry will now serve as director of global communications.

What's Happening:

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, proudly welcomes Eryka Washington Perry as its director of global communications.

Bringing a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success, Eryka joins IAAPA from her distinguished role as director of communications for The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

There, she led comprehensive communication strategies, managed high-pressure media scenarios, and implemented impactful crisis management protocols. Eryka also played a pivotal role in fostering diversity and inclusion within the district.

Prior to her tenure at the District, Eryka served as a respected spokesperson and communications director at The Office for the Florida State Attorney's Ninth Judicial Circuit, where she navigated sensitive issues and led the communication and public records management team.

With over a decade of distinguished on-air reporting and news anchoring experience at two top tier Orlando news stations, Graham Media Group CBS affiliate WKMG News 6 and Hearst television NBC affiliate WESH 2 News, Eryka's transition to strategic communications leadership has been marked by excellence.

Her accolades, including an Emmy award for journalism, underscore her commitment to excellence and her ability to thrive in dynamic environments.

Beyond her professional achievements, Eryka is a passionate advocate for underrepresented communities, earning recognition such as the City of Orlando's Citizenship Award and the Women's Executive Council award for Best in Communication.

She remains actively engaged in organizations like the National Association of Black Journalists and the Public Relations Society of America, leveraging her platform to empower and uplift others.

Eryka currently serves as president-elect of the Central Florida Women’s League and a board member for TGI-Girls Empowerment Program.

In her new role at IAAPA, Eryka will continue to drive forward the association's mission of fostering collaboration, excellence, and safety within the global attraction’s community.