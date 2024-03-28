IAAPA Announces New Partnership with Craft Standard Draft Cocktails

IAAPA has announced a new partnership with Craft Standard Draft Cocktails. They are a company known for its expertise in ready-to-serve draft cocktails.

What's Happening:

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, announced a new partnership with Craft Standard Draft Cocktails, a pioneering company known for its expertise in ready-to-serve draft cocktails.

As an IAAPA official partner, CS Draft Cocktails will be at the forefront of revolutionizing the beverage experience within the amusement industry, bringing high-quality cocktails to new locations with easy-to-use draft systems.

CS Draft Cocktails delivers a range of premium, pre-mixed cocktails, at scale, that are expertly crafted using only the finest ingredients.

With a focus on quality and convenience, Craft Standard's draft cocktails are designed to elevate the beverage offerings at amusement parks, attractions, and entertainment venues worldwide.

IAAPA will be showcasing CS Draft Cocktails products throughout the year at various events.

Attendees will be able to learn more about Craft Standard and how their products can enhance the beverage offerings at their facilities.

IAAPA’s partner program is designed to solidify new business relationships, allowing the association to collaborate with companies like CS Draft Cocktails, that offer products that directly affect and enhance the global attractions industry.

What They're Saying:

Matt Bruhn, CEO of Craft Standard Draft Cocktails: "We are thrilled to partner with IAAPA and support the amusement industry with our innovative draft cocktail solutions. Our goal is to enhance the guest experience by providing delicious, high-quality cocktails that are easy to serve and enjoy. We believe that our partnership with IAAPA will help us bring the joy of craft cocktails to new locations and audiences."