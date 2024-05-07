IAAPA EMEA Spring Summit 2024 Showcase Overview

IAAPA recently concluded its IAAPA EMEA Spring Summit 2024. Over 120 participants from 15 countries came together for the two-day event.

What’s Happening:

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, recently concluded its highly anticipated IAAPA EMEA Spring Summit 2024, held at the magnificent Rixos Hotels resort complex and The Land of Legends, situated on the south Mediterranean coast of Türkiye.

Over 120 participants from 15 countries gathered for a two-day event filled with networking, education, and exploration, marking a significant milestone for IAAPA and the Türkiye leisure market.

The event kicked off with a keynote presentation on the Turkish leisure market by the Turkish Amusement Parks Association, followed by engaging sessions featuring speakers from Breda University of Applied Science, DOF Robotics, KidZania Istanbul, The Land of Legends, Merlin Entertainments, and PwC Türkiye. Topics ranged from insights about the local market to leadership skills in times of uncertainty, artificial intelligence in attractions, and sustainability case studies.

Participants were treated to immersive EDUTours, expertly organized by the host, providing behind-the-scenes glimpses of various aspects of The Land of Legends.

From exploring a 365-day open theme park to indulging in a chocolate-making workshop and redefining the shopping experience, attendees gained valuable insights into the operations and innovations driving the resort's success.

Prior to the event, the IAAPA EMEA team received a warm welcome from local member DOF Robotics, with visits to their office and factory in Istanbul, offering valuable insights into their products and future.

What They’re Saying:

Peter van der Schans, Vice President and Executive Director at IAAPA EMEA: “The Spring Summit in Türkiye exemplified this commitment, providing a platform for industry professionals to explore the rich cultural tapestry and dynamic leisure offerings of this vibrant country. We extend our gratitude to our host, The Land of Legends, for their warm hospitality and invaluable insights as we continue to forge meaningful connections and uncover the opportunities present in the growing Turkish market."