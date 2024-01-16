Disney CEO Bob Iger and Former CEO Bob Chapek’s Fiscal 2023 Compensation Revealed

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s fiscal 2023 compensation has been revealed at $31.6 million.
What’s Happening:
- Iger’s 2023 pay of $31,587,166 is down from $45,899,796 in 2021, which was his last full year as CEO at Disney before his brief retirement.
- Here’s how Iger’s 2023 compensation breaks down, as reported in the company’s proxy statement filed Tuesday with the SEC.:
- $1 million salary
- $2,140,000 performance based bonus
- $26,103,448 in equity awards
- Meanwhile, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek also got a handsome payment as part of his severance package.
- The former CEO made $9,940,392 in fiscal year 2023, breaking down to:
- $6,527,397 in remaining base salary through the scheduled expiration date of his employment agreement (as amended).
- $1,027,397 equivalent to a prorated target bonus for fiscal 2023.