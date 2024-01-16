Disney CEO Bob Iger and Former CEO Bob Chapek’s Fiscal 2023 Compensation Revealed

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s fiscal 2023 compensation has been revealed at $31.6 million.

What’s Happening:

  • Iger’s 2023 pay of $31,587,166 is down from $45,899,796 in 2021, which was his last full year as CEO at Disney before his brief retirement.
  • Here’s how Iger’s 2023 compensation breaks down, as reported in the company’s proxy statement filed Tuesday with the SEC.:
    • $1 million salary
    • $2,140,000 performance based bonus
    • $26,103,448 in equity awards
  • Meanwhile, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek also got a handsome payment as part of his severance package.
  • The former CEO made $9,940,392 in fiscal year 2023, breaking down to:
    • $6,527,397 in remaining base salary through the scheduled expiration date of his employment agreement (as amended).
    • $1,027,397 equivalent to a prorated target bonus for fiscal 2023.
