Bob Iger Comments On Chapek Tenure And More At NYT’s DealBook Summit

At yesterday’s New York Time DealBook Summit in New York City, Iger finally commented on Bob Chapek’s tenure, among other items about The Walt Disney Company.
Variety reports that during the summit, he commented on Chapek, the overall state of The Walt Disney Company, and more.
- On Chapek: “I was disappointed in what I was seeing in the transition period and while I was out. I worked hard at distancing myself from it.”
- On the current state of the company: Iger said he was “fixing a lot of problems that the company has had, and dealing with a lot of challenges. [They] were brought on by decisions that were made by my predecessor,” while others “are just basically the result of a tremendous amount of disruption in the world and in our business.”
- On finding a Disney CEO successor: The hunt is “is robust right now” and he confirmed that he will “definitely” exit as CEO at the end of his contract in 2026.
- On removing ads from X/Twitter: “I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he has accomplished,” but after Musk’s brash and public viewpoints, Iger concluded that the relationship between Disney and the social media platform was “not necessarily a positive one for us.”
- Iger also disputed reports that, among other linear networks, he is looking to sell ABC.