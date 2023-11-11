Bob Iger Shares Message In Honor of Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Bob Iger has shared a message to honor those who have been in the US Armed Forces.
What’s Happening:
- Iger shared a message to celebrate and honor United States Veterans this holiday weekend.
- The message highlights The Walt Disney Company’s “Heroes Work Here” initiative, which works to employ veterans within the company.
- Many veterans programs exist within the company, including SALUTE, whose Orlando-based volunteer work was recently featured.
- Disney Parks has also shared a new video featuring two cast members who are veterans themselves.