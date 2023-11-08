Disney SALUTE & VoluntEARS Bring Holiday Cheer To Local Military Families

As part of an annual tradition, Disney’s SALUTE and Disney VoluntEARS groups recently got to spread some holiday cheer for local Orlando military families.

What’s Happening:

Back in 2019, Disney’s SALUTE veteran group worked with the Disney World external affairs team to bring decorations from the parks and resorts to the Orlando Fisher House. Now, the decorating has become a yearly tradition!

The Orlando Fisher House is one of 96 comfort homes across the United States built by the Fisher House Foundation. The Fisher Houses across the country are all situated next to VA hospitals, so families have complimentary lodging while their loved ones are receiving treatment.

Supporting the U.S. military service and its members has long been integral to the company’s core values, especially considering both Walt and Roy Disney were World War I veterans..

Disney’s SALUTE is a cast member-based organization, serving fellow cast members and the veteran community at large through community engagement and volunteering.

To coincide with this year’s decorating, The Walt Disney Company delivered a grant of $25,000 to the Orlando Fisher House.

What They’re Saying:

We love when Disney comes out to decorate Orlando Fisher House for the holidays. This is among our favorite annual traditions and the highlight of our year. As a veteran myself, it’s special to me to see how this holiday decor brings some happiness to our guests when they need it most.” -George Denby, General Manager of Orlando Fisher House.

