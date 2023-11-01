D23 Members Invited To Light Up The Season At Walt Disney Studios Lot In Burbank

D23 Members can light up the season at the Walt Disney Studio Lot in Burbank next month, keeping the annual fan-favorite tradition alive for another year!

What’s Happening:

The fan-favorite holiday tradition continues! Every December, the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank gets a little more magical as the spirit of the holiday season sweeps across the lot with twinkling lights, music, and seasonal decorations for the annual Light Up the Season celebration. And, in honor of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, look out for some surprises that only Disney fans could Wish for!

for! Continuing the tradition, Disney extends the invitation to this very special celebration to our D23 Members and their guests for a special Light Up the Season evening on the fabled Studio grounds on December 10th.

This festive evening celebrates that special Disney time of year with wintertime activities and games, shopping, photo opportunities, and delicious treats, fun for the whole family!

And it’s a special opportunity to get in some last-minute holiday shopping, with vendor booths and the Disney Studio and Walt Disney Company Employee stores available. Guests will also receive a D23-exclusive 2024 Disney holiday gift and various seasonal sweets and savory treats – including the famous Walt’s Chili – available for purchase.

Special bonus hour – Shopping at The Walt Disney Studio Store and The Walt Disney Company Store will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. PT.

The Walt Disney Company Store will feature your favorite D23: The Official Disney Fan Club branded merchandise and other company exclusives. The Walt Disney Studio Store is the official home of genuine Disney merchandise for fans of all ages. Shop products from Disney, Star Wars Marvel

Disney100 Cast Member Exclusives will also be on sale for one night only to D23 Members!

Tickets start at $55 per person for Gold Members, and $75 per person for general members. Tickets go on sale at the official site here Entry to D23 Light Up The Season Holiday Celebration starting at 4:00 p.m. PT D23 Commemorative Gift Photo Opportunities Special Holiday Entertainment, including Live Music Character Meet & Greets Sweet Treats and Savory Snacks Screenings in the Main Theatre on the Studio Lot Shopping Experiences



Worth Noting:

D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to five (5) guests.

Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23.com Member account information when reserving tickets.

All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event and will require an event ticket for admission.

D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 App

Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.