Earlier today, International Shareholder Services recommended that Disney Shareholders vote for Nelson Peltz in the upcoming Proxy Vote, with Disney issuing a response shortly thereafter.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Response:

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Trian’s silent partner, former Disney employee Ike Perlmutter, owns almost 79% of Trian’s Disney shares. In its report, ISS agrees that Perlmutter’s involvement is “an unfortunate distraction” and that he “may cast a baleful shadow over the Board” if Peltz is elected. This dynamic is relevant to assessing the Trian Group’s nominees, as Mr. Perlmutter has a fraught history and longstanding personal agenda against Disney’s CEO, Robert A. Iger, which would likely inhibit Nelson Peltz from working constructively with Disney’s Board, threatening the company’s continued turnaround.

Ms. Lagomasino is a seasoned financial leader with an extensive capital markets career that has been centered on fiduciary responsibility, honing an investor perspective, and deep expertise in corporate governance. She is a governance expert who brings a strong shareholder perspective to the Board as a founder of the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard, a think tank committed to promoting the vital importance of the fiduciary standard in investment and financial advice. She has, among other roles, served as the President and CEO of JPMorgan Private Bank, a Trustee of Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Chair of its Investment Committee overseeing $4b, and the CEO of WE Family Offices managing $14b for clients. She also serves as the Lead Independent Director of The Coca-Cola Company.

The Board strongly believes that replacing any of Disney’s nominees with any of the Trian Group or Blackwells nominees would deprive the company of skills and expertise required to help drive value for shareholders, a belief Glass Lewis’ report on March 18 also supports. Disney recommends that shareholders vote FOR only its 12 nominees and withhold votes for the Trian Group and Blackwells nominees using the WHITE proxy card.”