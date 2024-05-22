Josh D’Amaro Shared His Successful Experience at the 2024 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas

Josh D'Amaro shared on his Instagram page a successful visit to the 2024 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week.

What's Happening:

He shared how Disney showed the power of their brand and how their storytelling is stronger than ever.

His Instagram posts read: “I had the pleasure of speaking to the world’s top consumer goods licensees and retailers at the 2024 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week. As the top licensor of toys, apparel, home goods and more, Disney showed once again the incredible power of our brand and how our storytelling is stronger than ever. I was very honored to share the stage with a dynamic lineup of creative partners from across the company – Kevin Feige, Jennifer Lee, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Ayo Davis and others. Congratulations to Tasia Filippatos and her Disney Consumer Products team on a great event.”