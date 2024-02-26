Luke Bradley-Jones, Disney+’s EMEA General Manager, Leaving For “The Economist”

The General Manager of Disney+’s EMEA region is leaving to become the president of an iconic publication.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+’s Europe, the Middle East, and Africa General Manager, Luke Bradley-Jones, is leaving his position to join the team at The Economist, reports Deadline.
- Bradley-Jones led the roll-out in the EMEA region, heading up the streamer as it received big subscriber growth and major local originals, like Renegade Nell and The Good Mothers.
- He will join The Economist as their president and managing director.
- A recruitment process will soon begin to find his replacement at Disney+.
What They’re Saying:
- Luke Bradley-Jones: “I’ve loved my time at the Walt Disney Company and the opportunity it’s given me to work on the highest quality stories and with the most talented and creative people. It’s been a privilege to lead the incredible launch and growth of Disney+ across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and I know the business will continue to flourish under Jan’s stewardship and the brilliant DTC teams across the region.”