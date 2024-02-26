Luke Bradley-Jones, Disney+’s EMEA General Manager, Leaving For “The Economist”

The General Manager of Disney+’s EMEA region is leaving to become the president of an iconic publication.

Disney+’s Europe, the Middle East, and Africa General Manager, Luke Bradley-Jones, is leaving his position to join the team at The Economist , reports Deadline

, Bradley-Jones led the roll-out in the EMEA region, heading up the streamer as it received big subscriber growth and major local originals, like Renegade Nell and The Good Mothers .

and . He will join The Economist as their president and managing director.

as their president and managing director. A recruitment process will soon begin to find his replacement at Disney+.

