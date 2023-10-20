Matt Kalavsky Promoted to Senior Vice President and General Sales Manager, Domestic Theatrical Distribution, Disney Entertainment

Matt Kalavsky has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Sales Manager, Domestic Theatrical Distribution of Disney Entertainment, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Kalavsky will oversee domestic distribution, which includes U.S. and Canada, for all of the studio’s film labels including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel

He will also oversee the Cinema Partnerships team, non-theatrical sales and the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Kalavsky will succeed Ken Caldwell following his retirement

His most recent role was as VP, Assistant General Sales Manager, Theatrical Distribution, a role he’s held since 2019.

During his time at the studio, he has handled some of its biggest hits, such as Avatar: The Way of Water , the live action Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King , Frozen , Zootopia , Marvel Studios’ record-breaking Avengers: Endgame , and many more.

Kalavsky started at Disney in 1999 in the College Network Program at Buena Vista Pictures Distribution while an undergrad at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After advancing through multiple sales positions within the company in both the Atlanta and New York offices, Kalavsky relocated to the company's Burbank headquarters in 2013 where he was named VP Sales Strategy & Analytics.

What They’re Saying: