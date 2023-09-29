National Geographic Names Vice President, Social Media, Tulani André and Vice President, Head of Visuals, Soo-Jeong Kang

National Geographic, the critically acclaimed, worldwide brand committed to telling factual stories that entertain and inspire a deeper connection to our world, today announced two key appointments: Vice President, Social Media, Tulani André and Vice President, Head of Visuals, Soo-Jeong Kang.

André and Kang will amplify National Geographic’s unparalleled storytelling across all of its platforms, propelling its signature linear and streaming content, breathtaking photography and iconic magazines to audiences around the world.

The new hires join a newly unified National Geographic Content team led by President Courteney Monroe, which expands across linear, streaming, digital, social and print storytelling, with an unrivaled reach of over half a billion followers on social media.

The portfolio’s content reaches over 370 million viewers and 84 million readers worldwide in over 180 countries and 33 languages through its compelling storytelling.

Reporting to Miller as the new vice president of Social Media, André will oversee all of National Geographic’s social media properties — the largest brand in the world on social media — and will drive all social and digital engagement for National Geographic’s suite of linear and streaming shows and documentaries, as well as National Geographic’s print and digital storytelling.

André will also oversee all Nat Geo branded accounts — including NatGeo, NatGeoTV, Wild, Doc Films, and NatGeo Travel — across social platforms Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and YouTube, immersing followers in Nat Geo’s signature content.

In this role, she will define and implement the social strategy that supports multiple lines of businesses, as well as high-priority projects across The Walt Disney Company.

André joins National Geographic from Prime Video, where she was the global lead of Social and Editorial, launching, managing and elevating both editorial social handles and Amazon Studios social accounts. Prior to Prime Video, André was vice president of Social Media at FOX Corporation, where she led social strategy and content for the FOX Entertainment brand and its shows and streaming platform Tubi.

Reporting to National Geographic Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief Nathan Lump as vice president and head of visuals, Kang will lead the creation of editorial photography, video and immersive content for the National Geographic brand globally across platforms, including National Geographic magazine, NationalGeographic.com and the National Geographic app; National Geographic KidsandLittle Kidsmagazines; National Geographic History magazine; newsstand special editions; and the brand’s social media.

Kang’s priority will also be to work closely with the diverse group of global contributors who create visual content and develop best-in-class editorial ideas with National Geographic, continuing to create groundbreaking storytelling.

Most recently, Kang was at Condé Nast, where she served as executive director of programming for The New Yorker,managing a team that commissioned and produced close to 100 videos per year. She received an Emmy and a Peabody Award for Outstanding Interactive Media in 2022 for “Reeducated” and seven Academy Award nominations over 2022 and 2023 in the Documentary Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Animated Short Film categories. Prior to The New Yorker, Kang spent 15 years at The New York Times as both a photography editor and executive video producer.

André and Kang will be relocating to Washington, D.C., in the coming months.

What they’re saying: