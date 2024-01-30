Nelson Peltz’s Plan Involves Disney Bundling ESPN+ with Netflix

Activist investor Nelson Peltz’s plan reportedly includes Disney packaging ESPN+ with another player like Netflix, according to Bloomberg.
- Bungling ESPN+ with Netflix, or another large player interested in sports, is how Peltz believes Disney can achieve profitability in streaming.
- Peltz and the Trian Group with publish a document detailing its investment thesis and recommendations for Disney after the company’s upcoming earnings report on February 7.
- Trian is seeking two seats on Disney’s board for Petlz and Jay Rasula, a former chief financial officer at the company.
- According to Bloomberg, Trian will also argue that Disney’s financial forecasts are too opaque and that its management structure should be simplified to eliminate redundancy.
- Disney has said Peltz “has failed to provide the company with any new ideas despite multiple meetings.”
- This is only the latest in the ongoing saga between Disney and the Trian Group, you can see the full timeline of events here.