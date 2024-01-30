Nelson Peltz’s Plan Involves Disney Bundling ESPN+ with Netflix

Activist investor Nelson Peltz’s plan reportedly includes Disney packaging ESPN+ with another player like Netflix, according to Bloomberg.

Bungling ESPN+ with Netflix, or another large player interested in sports, is how Peltz believes Disney can achieve profitability in streaming.

Peltz and the Trian Group with publish a document detailing its investment thesis and recommendations for Disney after the company’s upcoming earnings report on February 7.

Trian is seeking two seats on Disney’s board for Petlz and Jay Rasula, a former chief financial officer at the company.

According to Bloomberg, Trian will also argue that Disney’s financial forecasts are too opaque and that its management structure should be simplified to eliminate redundancy.

Disney has said Peltz “has failed to provide the company with any new ideas despite multiple meetings.”

This is only the latest in the ongoing saga between Disney and the Trian Group, you can see the full timeline of events here.