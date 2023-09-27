“Moana” and “Raya And The Last Dragon” Producer Osnat Shurer Joins Baobab Studios as Co-Chief Creative Officer

Osnat Shurer, the Oscar nominated producer of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana and Raya And The Last Dragon, has joined Baobab Studios as co-chief creative officer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Formerly of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Osnat Shurer, the Academy Award nominated producer behind Moana and Raya And The Last Dragon , has joined Baobab Studios as their co-chief creative officer.

and , has joined Baobab Studios as their co-chief creative officer. She will be joining company founder and CCO Eric Darnell ( Madagascar) at the interactive animation studio, chief content officer Kane Lee and advisors and investors such as Pixar co-founders Ed Catmull and Alvy Ray Smith, and Disney legend Glen Keane.

at the interactive animation studio, chief content officer Kane Lee and advisors and investors such as Pixar co-founders Ed Catmull and Alvy Ray Smith, and Disney legend Glen Keane. Prior to this Shurer served at Walt Disney Animation Studios, where she produced Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, the VP of development at the studio, and the executive producer at the short films group at Pixar Animation Studios. There, she produced the shorts Boundin’, One Man Band, and Jack-Jack Attack , and executive produced Lifted.

the VP of development at the studio, and the executive producer at the short films group at Pixar Animation Studios. There, she produced the shorts and , and executive produced Founded in 2015, nine-time Emmy award-winning Baobab Studios is a world leader in independent interactive animation. The studio is creatively led by writer/director Eric Darnell ( Antz and all four Madagascar films). In addition to Namoo (2021), Baobab has released: INVASION! (2016), ASTEROIDS! (2017), Jack (2018), Crow: The Legend (2018), Bonfire (2019) and Baba Yaga (2021). The studio also executive produced Paper Birds (Part I: 2020, Part II: 2021). Baobab Studios projects have starred Oprah, John Legend, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley, Glenn Close, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Hudson, Edward Norton, Diego Luna, Ethan Hawke, and many others. Its slate of original projects is currently being adapted into books, comics, films, games, series, and more.

and all four films). In addition to (2021), Baobab has released: (2016), (2017), (2018), (2018), (2019) and (2021). The studio also executive produced (Part I: 2020, Part II: 2021). Baobab Studios projects have starred Oprah, John Legend, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley, Glenn Close, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Hudson, Edward Norton, Diego Luna, Ethan Hawke, and many others. Its slate of original projects is currently being adapted into books, comics, films, games, series, and more. Business Insider once said of the 3 time Annie Award winning studio, ““Think of Baobab as the Pixar of VR.”

once said of the 3 time Annie Award winning studio, ““Think of Baobab as the Pixar of VR.” Ahead of the home release of Raya and the Last Dragon, we had the opportunity of speaking with Shurer and others about the film, which you can see below.

What They’re Saying: