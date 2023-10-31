Paul Roeder and Alannah Hall-Smith Promoted to Executive Vice President in Their Respective Roles at Disney

Paul Roeder and Alannah Hall-Smith have both been promoted to Executive Vice President in their respective roles at The Walt Disney Company.
- An email from Kristina Schake, Disney Senior EVP & Chief Communications Officer, revealed that Paul Roeder, Senior Vice President, Communications at Disney Entertainment Studios, and Alannah Hall-Smith, Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, have both been promoted to Executive Vice President.
- They will continue in their respective departments, just under the promoted title of Executive Vice President.
- Roeder’s promotion is in recognition of his outstanding achievements and leadership overseeing communications for Walt Disney Studios over the past 13 years.
- His responsibilities recently expanded following the addition of Direct-to-Consumer and International Communications teams to his organization earlier this year.
- Hall-Smith has been with Disney since 2005, and assumed leadership of Communications and Public Affairs at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in 2018.
- There, she drove incredibly effective communications campaigns while deftly navigating periods of great difficulty, including the impact of the pandemic on the Parks business.