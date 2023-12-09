Pixar Animation Studios To Sublease 16,000 Sq Ft of Office Space

Pixar Animation Studios has listed 16,800 feet of newly renovated office space on the sublease market at their Emeryville, California location, according to a report by SFGATE.

What’s Happening:

In May of 2022, Pixar Animation Studios began renting an additional office building across the street from their main studio campus.

In 2023, they began to renovate the building, located at 1201 Park Ave in Emeryville, at a reported cost of $3.6 million, with the studio famous for Monsters, Inc, Cars, Wall-E, The Incredibles and more subleasing the building in July.

In June of 2023, The Walt Disney Company (who owns Pixar Animation Studios) made headlines around the globe when there was a push for cost cutting with thousands of positions at the company having been eliminated.

75 of those eliminated positions were at Pixar Lightyear losing their jobs at the studio as part of the cuts, only weeks ahead of Elemental, the latest feature film from the studio.

The 16,800 sq. ft of office space was listed as part of those money saving efforts, having been acquired in anticipation of the studio needing more space, which was reportedly never used.

It should also be restated that the building is across the street from Pixar's main campus, so if you have a startup or business that was hoping to grasp a corner of the landmark studio and its amenities – like the giant Luxo Jr. statue, cereal bar, and swimming pool, to name a few – it won't happen.