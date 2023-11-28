Remote Disney Animators Seek Unionization for Higher Pay

Fresh off of two strikes that halted the production of countless projects, 10 Disney animators who work remotely across the country are seeking to unionize, according to Reuters.

The Animation Guild revealed today that 10 Disney animators who work remotely are seeking to unionize.

The workers have filed with the National Labor Relations Board for an official union election and are seeking representation by the Animation Guild and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Walt Disney Animation Studios did not extend union contracts to remote workers hired outside of LA County.

As a result, these workers receive lower pay and limited benefits.

According to the Animation Guild, after COVID restrictions were lifted, remote animation workers were told by various employers that their work would fall outside of contractual boundaries.

Disney has not yet commented on the potential unionization.

What they’re saying: