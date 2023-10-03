SAG-AFTRA and the Studios Will Continue Negotiations on October 4th

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood’s top companies are continuing to move forward with negotiations.

What’s Happening:

  • SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood’s top companies are moving forward with negotiations.
  • On Monday, the performers’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers released a joint statement saying they had just "met for a full-day bargaining session" and would resume talks on Wednesday, October 4.
  • Monday was the first time that the parties had been back at the negotiation table since mid-July, when the strike first began.
  • There were some of the industry's biggest leaders there, including Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and NBCUniversal Studio Group chairman and chief content officer Donna Langley.
  • They sat back down with SAG-AFTRA on Monday after the same group had expedited the Writers Guild of America talks in late September.
  • The leaders in the room hope that the renewed SAG-AFTRA negotiations can move quickly from this point on.

What They're Saying:

  • “Keep turning out in full force on our picket lines and at solidarity events around the country. Let the AMPTP hear your voices loud and clear. It makes a difference. YOU make a difference.” The union leaders also said that the group would remain out on strike “as long as it takes.”

